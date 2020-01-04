Biker dies in road accident in Zamboanga del Sur

PAGADIAN CITY, Zamboanga del Sur, Philippines — A biker was killed after being run over by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) Friday in Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

Sonnyboy Ramonal was driving his bicycle along with some 20 others along the national highway in Barangay Tawagan Norte when another bike bumped with his, according to Chief Master Sgt. Elbert Albios of the Labangan police.

Ramonal and his bike was thrown, swerving to the inner left side of the four-lane road until it slammed on the Pagadian-bound SUV driven by a police officer, Lt. Joseph Novero.

Novero, who apologized for the accident, said he tried veering away from the oncoming bike but was left with no space on the road as a dump truck was on the other lane.

Novero was on his way to report for duty at the Provincial Mobile Force Company in Camp Abelon in Pagadian City.

Ramonal was rushed to a hospital in Pagadian where he was pronounced dead.

Novero, who owned the vehicle that figured in the accident, was held at the Labangan police’s detention cell while Ramonal’s family filed a case of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide against him.

Ramonal used to be the security chief of the Zamboanga del Sur provincial government.

