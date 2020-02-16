‘Bikoy’ to surrender to court in Quezon City

LEGAZPI CITY — Peter Joemel Advincula, more popularly known by his alias “Bikoy”, will voluntary surrender to authorities on Monday to face the sedition case.

Joseph Advincula, younger brother of Bikoy, told the Inquirer Sunday that his older brother “will directly proceed to Metropolitan trial court branch 138 in Quezon City and will immediately post bail.”

The Quezon City court on Friday ordered the arrest of former senator Antonio Trillanes IV and 10 others, including Advincula, over the widely circulated Bikoy videos that linked President Duterte and members of his family to the drug trade.

The younger Advincula said they will be in the area and will be accompanied by lawyer Larry Gadon.

Asked why not surrender to police as earlier planned, Joseph said “we are after his security”.

He said the family decided to surrender Bikoy because they respect the resolution of the Department of Justice on the sedition case.

“We are prepared for whatever consequences that may arise because we believe my brother is just a victim of the real [person behind] copy of narcolist video,” he said.

He added that his brother was a victim of bad propaganda in his need for employment at the time.

“Gusto na din namin na umusad na ito upang maigawad na sa kung kanino nararapat ang hustisya (We also want this to move on so justice would be served to those who deserve it),” he said.

