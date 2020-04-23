Bilibid inmate is positive of COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — An inmate from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) has tested positive of COVID-19.

In a statement, the NBP said the inmate was detained at its Medium Security Compound, but has since checked in at the NBP hospital on April 17, 2020.

He was subsequently referred to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) the same day where he was admitted.

After he was admitted, immediate contact tracing was conducted resulting in the isolation of 40 other inmates or persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), while medical staff who attended to the PDL patient are also isolated and currently under quarantine.

