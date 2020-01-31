Biliran gov thanks Duterte for help to ‘Ursula’ survivors

NAVAL, Biliran –– Biliran Gov. Rogelio Espina has expressed gratitude to President Duterte for the financial assistance to his province, which was hit by Typhoon “Ursula” on the eve of Christmas Day of 2019.

The financial assistance was given by the President’s closest aide, Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go on Thursday, January 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each of the province’s eight municipalities received P3 million in financial assistance with the provincial government getting a P5 million aid during the ceremony held at the provincial civic center.

“We are happy that the President through Senator Go has extended us assistance after we’re hit by Typhoon Ursula,” Espina said.

FEATURED STORIES

The governor said the assistance was a big help considering that the provincial government and its eight municipalities are not financially capable to help the affected residents of the province.

“We are just a small and poor province with very limited resources. Our calamity fund of P9 million is not enough to help our people affected by Ursula,” Espina said.

Ursula has affected thousands of families across the province. At least 2,432 houses were destroyed by the typhoon, while 22,640 others were damaged.

Around P500 million worth of crops and infrastructure were damaged due to the monster typhoon.

Aside from the cash assistance for the province and the

municipalities, 694 families from Naval, the provincial capital, each received P3,000 financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and 80 families, also from Naval who lost their houses, received P30,000 housing assistance from the National Housing Authority.

Go said the financial assistance extended to the local government of the province and its people is a way of showing how the Duterte administration cares for its people.

He also said that his visits to different parts of the country like Biliran should not be construed as a political move, but a proof that he is working for the interest of the Filipino people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We should go around the country not only during the election season. We should visit our people to remind them of the government’s presence,” Go said./lzb

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ