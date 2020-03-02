Biliran town mayor suspends classes due to 5.7 quake

TACLOBAN CITY –– Classes in all levels were suspended in Biliran town following the 5.7 magnitude quake that hit parts of the Visayas early Monday morning.

Biliran Mayor Grace Casil issued the order to allow authorities to inspect the structures that were damaged by the earthquake.

Cracks were noticed in several classrooms, while some ceilings fell due to the tremor that occurred at 5:19 a.m. with the epicenter traced in Capoocan town, Leyte province.

“We’ll conduct our inspection in all public schools, to include the daycare centers, to find out whether or not they have sustained damages due to the earthquake,” said Rogel Sarigumba, disaster risk reduction management officer.

In Tacloban City, James Henry Roca of the City Information Office said there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The monitoring of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology showed that the quake was felt in the town of Palo, and Ormoc City, both in Leyte, and Borongan City in Eastern Samar, and Naval in Biliran province.

The tremor was also felt in Pastrana town, Leyte, Bago City, and Masbate and Roxas cities.

