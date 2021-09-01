Bill seeks to make PH top creative economy

The passage of the Creative Industries Development Act will help the Philippines become the top creative economy in Southeast Asia by 2030, the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham Philippines) said.

In a statement on Monday, AmCham welcomed the progress being made in Congress towards enactment of the Creative Industries Development Act, which it said is a “much-awaited law that will spur growth of a sector already contributing over 7 percent of GDP (gross domestic product) in the country.”

“Passage of the legislation creating strong institutional bodies, plans, and incentives at the national and local level is crucial to achieving the Philippine goal of becoming the top creative economy in the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region in terms of size and value by 2030,” said AmCham Philippines.

House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, in his remarks at the opening of the third regular session, earlier identified the bill as one of the priority measures the lower chamber intends to pass.

The bill on Creative Industries has been approved by the Creative Industry Committee chaired by Pangasinan Fourth District Rep. Christopher de Venecia and, subsequently, by the Appropriations Committee under its chairperson, ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Eric Yap.

De Venecia, citing data from the the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines and the World Intellectual Property Organization, earlier said the creative industries generated around P661 billion or 7.34 percent of GDP in 2014.

The Philippine Creative Industries Development Bill defines the scope of creative industries to include audio and audiovisual media, visual arts, book publishing and printed media, digital interactive media, creative services, and performing arts.



According to De Venecia, the bill also seeks to incentivize individual artists and creative professionals to join organizations; provide tax incentive grants and loans so Filipino creatives, not only plan or fantasize about ambitious creative projects, but also execute and see them into fruition; and for Department of Education and Commission on Higher Education to come up with creative educational plans.

The bill will also create a coordinating body that will be called the Creative Industries Development Council. Headed by the Department of Trade and Industry, which will include key agencies such as the Department of Education, Department of Science and Technology, and National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

“With inclusion of the bill in the House’ list of priorities, we are optimistic that the bill will be reported out to plenary and approved soon,” said AmCham Philippines Executive Director Ebb Hinchliffe.