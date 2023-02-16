Bill seeks to rename Agham, BIR Roads in QC into Sen. Miriam Defensor-Santiago Avenue

MANILA, Philippines — A Senate bill is seeking to rename the Agham and BIR Roads in Quezon City into Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago Avenue.

Senators Sonny Angara, Alan Peter Cayetano, and Manuel “Lito” Lapid filed Senate Bill No. 1888 on February 15, to honor the late legislator who was dubbed as the Iron Lady of Asia.

“She showcased exceptional leadership, love for her country, and a commitment to excellence through outstanding contributions as a respected legal luminary,” the bill’s explanatory note read.

The authors likewise said that Defensor-Santiago “dedicated her life to serving the public, displaying a remarkable record of achievement in all three branches of government.”

Defensor-Santiago had a 50-year career in public service — three-term senator and head of the Department of Agrarian Reform and the Bureau of Immigration.

She was also the first Filipino and first Southeast Asian from a developing nation to be elected as judge of the International Criminal Court for a nine-year term.

The senator was also a recipient of the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award for Government Service, among other awards.

Defensor-Santiago passed away on September 29, 2016 at the age of 71 due to complications from lung cancer.

