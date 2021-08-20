Bill to help PH get out of ‘grey list’

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said its proposed Bank Deposits Secrecy Bill will assist the country remove itself off a list of countries considered to be risks to the international financial system.

“Reforms in deposit secrecy will support the country’s efforts to combat domestic and global tax evasion, money laundering and other financial crimes, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a briefing on Thursday.

He added that the measure’s early passage could help the Philippines comply with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations, particularly on the ability of competent authorities, such as the central bank, to directly access information held by banks.

“Consequently, it will help the Philippines exit from the grey list,” he added.

Last June, FATF – the international policymaking body that sets standards and promotes the effective implementation of measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing – included the Philippines on its “grey list” of countries under increased monitoring along with Haiti, Malta and South Sudan.

According to the FATF, the Philippines must handle all 18 International Cooperation Review Group action plan items, which concern various government and law enforcement agencies within the FATF’s timeframes.

The 18 action items, Diokno has said, are related to how the country is efficiently enforcing its anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing laws and regulations.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

In addition, the Bank Deposits Secrecy Bill is “seen to benefit depositors as BSP will have strengthened capacity to protect them from losses due to fraud and other unlawful activities,” the Bangko Sentral chief highlighted.

He also said the measure strengthens the central bank’s ability to carry out its mandate of promoting the financial system’s safety and soundness.

The BSP can share the results of its examination with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp., Anti-Money Laundering Council, Department of Justice and the courts to prevent or prosecute an offense or crime, Diokno also pointed out.

“Compliance with international standards on transparency will bolster the public and the global community’s trust in the domestic banking system,” he added.

The proposed legislation has been included under President Rodrigo Duterte’s Legislative Priorities for the 18th Congress.