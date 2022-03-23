Billie Eilish And Beyoncé Are Among This Year’s Oscars Performers

The 94th Academy Awards are just around the corner (they’re this weekend) and this arvo, performers for the broadcast have been announced.

Among them, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish (with FINNEAS) have been confirmed to perform their Oscar-nominated songs – ‘Be Alive’ and ‘No Time To Die’, respectively. This year, four of the five Best Song-nominees will be performed, with the exception of Van Morrison and ‘Down To Joy’ (from the film Belfast), who is reportedly unable to attend the ceremony due to his current touring schedule.

There were rumours that Beyoncé would perform ‘Be Alive’ – written and featured in the King Richard film about Venus and Serena Williams’ father – from the girls’ hometown of Compton, though this hasn’t been confirmed.

Listen to ‘Be Alive’, below.

[embedded content]

When it comes to Billie, Finneas and ‘No Time To Die’, the siblings have already reaped acclaim for the James Bond theme, with the track taking both a Grammy and Golden Globe home last year. If it wins the Oscar, it’ll bring the duo closer to EGOT status – Emmy and TONY awards pending.

It’s the first Oscar nomination for Billie, Finneas and Beyoncé .

Watch the music video for ‘No Time To Die’, below.

[embedded content]

Also performing at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, we’ve got Reba McEntire performing ‘Somehow You Do’ from Four Good Days, written by legendary songwriter Diane Warren.

For fans of Encanto, Sebastián Yatra will be performing ‘Dos Orguitas’.

The performances appear on the program alongside the Academy Awards’ ‘All-Star’ band featuring Sheila E., Robert Glasper, Travis Barker, directed by Adam Blackstone.

The ceremony this year is happening on Sunday, March 27th (US time).