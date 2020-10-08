Billie Eilish Announces Global ‘Where Do We Go?’ Livestream Concert

Superstar Billie Eilish has announced her first ever global livestream concert, Where Do We Go? The Livestream. The ticketed virtual event will be hosted on Eilish’s website, will the songwriter performing from her native Los Angeles.

The livestream is set to take place on Sunday, 25th October from 9AM AEDT – tickets are available now via Eilish’s website. Following the performance, ticket holders will be able to replay the livestream for 24 hours.

Though this will be Eilish’s first full-length concert performance since the pandemic began, the pop artist has kept relatively busy over the past six months. In August, Eilish and collaborator/brother Finneas shared a remote performance for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, recreating the office space with cardboard cutouts. The duo also appeared as part of the James Corden-organised Homefest back in April with a very adorable performance that saw Eilish serenading two sleeping pitbull pups.

Last month, Apple revealed that a feature-length, R.J. Cutler-directed documentary about Eilish called The World’s A Little Blurry would be arriving in cinema and via Apple+ in February of next year.

The songwriter also recently shared the video for ‘No Time to Die’, her theme song for the forthcoming James Bond film of the same name. Watch that below.

