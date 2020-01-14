Billie Eilish Has Written The Theme Song For Next Bond Film ‘No Time To Die’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 15, 2020

Billie Eilish will perform the theme song to upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die, a track she wrote with brother and collaborator FINNEAS.

With her contribution, Eilish becomes the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song, joining a club that includes Paul McCartney, Adele, Nancy Sinatra and, of course, the iconic Shirley Bassey.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor,” said Eilish in a statement.

“James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.’

FINNEAS added, “writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

No Time to Die is the 25th film in the 007 franchise, and is scheduled to hit Aussie cinemas in April. It’s the fifth and final Bond film for actor Daniel Craig, who began his tenure as the M16 agent with Casino Royale back in 2006.

See Eilish’s announcement on Instagram and watch the trailer for No Time to Die below.