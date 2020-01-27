Billie Eilish, Incredible Overachiever, Tops Hottest 200 With ‘My Strange Addiction’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 27, 2020

In case all the history she’s made this weekend wasn’t enough, Billie Eilish has become the first artist to top both the Hottest 100 and the Hottest 200, as her track ‘my strange addiction’ came in at #101 today.

This comes after she made history as the youngest ever artist and first ever solo female artist to top the Hottest 100, as she did with ‘bad guy’. Earlier today, she continued to break records becoming the youngest ever artist to sweep the four major categories at the GRAMMY Awards, and the first to do so in almost 40 years.

‘My strange addiction’ was not the only song of Eilish’s to make the 200. She also had ‘i love you’ come in at #107 and ‘xanny’ come in at #159. This follows her five entries in the Hottest 100, with ‘bad guy’, ‘everything i wanted’, ‘bury a friend’, ‘wish you were gay’ and ‘all the good girls go to hell.’

Some other notable facts about the Hottest 200 is that Rex Orange County, who was completely absent from the Hottest 100, managed four entries in today’s countdown. YUNGBLUD, who also missed out on the Hottest 100, managed to sneak in with three.

Check the full countdown here, and listen to ‘my strange addiction’ below.