Billie Eilish Performs With Dave Grohl, Childish Gambino For ‘Hometown’ Performance

Billie Eilish has wrapped up a trio of ‘Hometown Encore’ performances by bringing the likes of Dave Grohl, Childish Gambino, and Phoebe Bridgers to the stage for various songs recently. The three shows, which took place on 13th, 15th, and 16th December, occurred at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum as a way to wrap up a massive year of touring for the artist.

Having brought out Labrinth for the performance on 13th December to cover the English rapper’s track ‘Mount Everest’ and ‘I’ve Never Felt So Alone’, Eilish upped the ante for the evening of the 15th, recruiting Dave Grohl for an acoustic rendition of the Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’, performed as a tribute to late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Billie Eilish & Dave Grohl – ‘My Hero’

[embedded content]

That same evening, Eilish welcomed Phoebe Bridgers to the stage for a performance of Bridgers’ 2017 track ‘Motion Sickness’. As Rolling Stone points out, Bridgers launched her Saddest Factory Radio show in March, with a cover of Eilish’s ‘When The Party’s Over’ featuring in its first episode.

Wrapping up her trio of shows on Friday, 16th December, Eilish’s final gig saw Khalid on stage, joining for a performance of the pair’s ‘lovely’, before sticking around to join in on a rendition of Khalid’s ‘Location’. During her final set of the evening, Eilish was joined by Donald Glover, who appeared as Childish Gambino for the first time since 2019 to perform his 2016 hit, ‘Redbone’.

Eilish’s final show of the year also featured her first performance of ‘When I Was Older’ for the first time since 2020. Ostensibly, the song made a long-awaited return to mark Eilish’s 21st birthday, which took place on 18th December.

Billie Eilish & Childish Gambino – ‘Redbone’

