Billie Eilish Reveals New James Bond Theme Song ‘No Time To Die’

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 14, 2020

Billie Eilish just never stops. It’s only been a couple of weeks since she picked up the big four at The Grammys: Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist.

Then, she performed a cover of The Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’ at The Oscars for their In Memoriam segment.

Now, Billie Eilish has given us the theme song for the new James Bond movie No Time To Die. The new song, which is named the same, is, true to Eilish’s style, beautiful, eery, and ethereal. ‘No Time To Die’ was written by Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS. They got a helping hand from Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, who offered their orchestral arrangements. As well as Johnny Marr on guitar.

On the new track, Billie said, “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

FINNEAS added, “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

Billie will be debuting the new song at the Brit Awards on Tuesday, 18th February. You can catch the new song down below.