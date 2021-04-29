Billie Eilish Takes On Power Abuse In Haunting New Single ‘Your Power’

After officially announcing this week the impending arrival of her second album Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish has today unveiled her latest single, titled ‘Your Power’.

The tender ballad about abuse of power is a new sonic direction for the pop powerhouse but still puts her softly haunting vocal styles front and centre. Alongside the track, Eilish also released its accompanying music video, which Eilish herself directed and which features an actual 80-pound anaconda.

In a statement, Eilish says it’s one of her favourite songs she’s ever written. “i feel very vulnerable putting this one out because i hold it so close to my heart. this is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. i hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power.”

True to form, new album Happier Than Ever features no outside songwriters or producers apart from Billie Eilish herself and her brother, Finneas. It’s out on Friday, 30th July.

Watch the video for ‘Your Power’, here below.

[embedded content]