“Billie Eilish to hold Manila concert in September”

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is coming to the Philippines.

The 18-year-old Grammy nominee is set to play at the Mall of Asia (MoA) Arena in Pasay on September 5.

The Manila show, which is part of her “Where Do We Go?” world tour, was confirmed by local concert producer MMI Live on Monday.

Tickets to her concert will go on sale on February 2 via SM Tickets.

Billie recently made history as the youngest person ever to snag nominations in the top four categories at the Grammys, set for January 26, including the prestigious Album of the Year prize.

The Californian debuted in 2015 and is behind the hit songs “bad guy”, “when the party’s over”, “all the good girls go to hell”, “Lovely”, and “bury a friend.”