Billie Joe Armstrong Says Green Day Will Play “The Hits” On Hella Mega Tour This Year

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 17, 2020

Never fear, OG fans. It sounds like Green Day will be drawing from the favourites when they tour Australia as part of the Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer this year.

As NME reports, in a new interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, the band’s Billie Joe Armstrong suggested a crowd-pleaser of a setlist, saying, “It’s going to be a lot of familiar tunes that are gonna be played. You know, we’re going to play a couple of new songs, and then definitely going to blast into all of the stuff that people… all the favourites.”

“We’re playing the hits!” he added.

Indeed, there’s a wide assortment of “hits” for Billie and co to draw on from throughout the band’s three decade career. Here’s hoping they dust off some Dookie classics, personally.

In addition to the vast back catalogue, Green Day will also have an arsenal of new tunes to pick from, having released latest studio album Father of All Motherfuckers earlier this year.

The Hella Mega Tour comes to Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in November of this year. It’ll be the first time Green Day have been back to Australia since 2017. Head here for all the details.