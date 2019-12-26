Billie Lourd Has a Sweet Message For Fans Who Are Grieving During the Holidays: “It’s All Okay”
Billie Lourd is sending lots of love to anyone who is grieving during the holidays. Three years after losing her mom and grandmother just days after Christmas, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to share a message with her 1.3 million fans about staying strong during this “sad/emotional/weird/stressful” time. “Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today,” she wrote on Dec. 25. “I see you. It’s okay if everything ain’t all merry and bright. It can be a mix of all of it. And it’s all okay.”
The actress wrapped up her Instagram message by encouraging her fans to reach out to their loved ones when they need to and reminded them not to grieve in silence. “Eat something delish they used to love. Put on one of their favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry about them,” she wrote. “Call one of their friends you haven’t talked to in a while. Be kind and patient with yourself. Don’t grieve in silence. You’re not alone.”
Billie’s mom, Carrie Fisher, unexpectedly died of a heart attack in 2016, while her grandmother Debbie Reynolds passed away from a stroke one day later. Since her devastating loss, Billie has shared several tributes to both actresses on social media and in real life, and she’s opened up on a few occasions about healing after their deaths. See Billie’s full message above.