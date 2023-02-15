Bills propose sturdier school buildings

Two lawmakers have proposed a measure that would mandate the Department of Education (DepEd) to update its design and plan for sturdier public school buildings that can literally weather storms. Manila Teachers party list Rep. Virgilio Lacson and Parañaque Rep. Gustavo Tambunting filed House Bill Nos. 3146 and 7139, or the proposed “Typhoon Vulnerability Reduction for Public Schools Act,” pointing out that the DepEd’s current architectural standards for the country’s public schools were not designed to withstand natural hazards, particularly typhoons. The proposed measures also seek to identify schools considered “high-risk” and make them “typhoon-proof.” —Jeannette I. Andrade

