“Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia warn fans of scammer using their names”

Celebrity couple Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia post photos of messages from different individuals about a fan using their name for various scams.

In an April 2 post on their personal Facebook account The Crawfords, Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia warned their followers of a fan named Jaydee De Vera who has been using their names to solicit money for supposed purchase of surgical masks for frontliners against the COVID-19 virus. The celebrity couple also shared screen shots of direct messages from various donors who were scammed different amounts ranging from P250,000-P386,000 worth of masks because of their trust that the alleged BiCol fan was directly associated with the couple after seeing photos of them posing together. Billy and Coleen also admit that they were made aware of the scammer even before the community quarantine period was announced.

On the Facebook page, they wrote, “We have been approached by some people regarding this subject, so we just want to clarify that, although we have met and spoken to Jaydee De Vera on several occasions in the past, we have NEVER PURCHASED ANY SURGICAL MASKS FROM HER.

“This is not the first time. We have been hearing similar complaints, and we really hoped that none of it was true. Prior to this lockdown period, we were also getting messages from people who were claiming that she tried to sell them designer items that they paid for but never received.

“We do not, and will never, tolerate scamming. We apologize if you placed your trust on her based on the photos that we have together. Please be vigilant and extra careful with who you trust.

“It’s one thing to take advantage of people, but to do so at such a vulnerable time is just completely disappointing.”