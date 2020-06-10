“Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia to have a baby boy”

Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia revealed the gender of their baby via an online reveal party on Wednesday.

Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia are having a baby boy.

Amid the pandemic, the couple chose to have an online gender reveal party on Wednesday, June 10. The event was also a fundraising event for moms and kids in need.

Coleen took to social media to extend her gratitude to those who joined the online reveal.

“Thank you to everyone who joined our baby shower/gender reveal today! We’re so happy we finally get to share this with you!” Coleen posted.

It was on May 1 when Billy and Coleen announced that they are going to become parents and that Coleen is already 5 months on the way.

“Been praying to God for this, and for years, the answer was “not yet”. Fast forward to today, and God has blessed us in His perfect timing. 🙏🏼 😘😗😊

And thank you #myeverything @coleen for bearing with me cause everyone knows I’m the actual pregnant one!” Billy posted upon the announcement of Coleen’s pregnancy last May.