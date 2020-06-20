“Billy Crawford: ‘Marami akong maituturo sa aming anak ni Coleen dahil sa ama ko'”

Billy Crawford shares that he learned a lot of lessons from his dad that he can impart to his future child.

Billy Crawford turned emotional as he talked about his father, Jack Crawford, in an episode of Magandang Buhay .

Billy shared that his dad’s dream is to see his future child.

“Growing up kasi close family talaga kami. To see my dad, ang pangarap niya kapag kausap ko sila ang sinasabi niya, ‘Son, I’m just holding on para makilala ko lang ‘yung anak niyo.’ Matanda na ang daddy ko and maraming complications. Pero marami akong matutunan at marami akong maituturo sa aming anak [ni Coleen] dahil sa ama ko. And I owe a lot to my dad,” the singer-host stated.

He remarked that his goal is to be the better version of himself for his child.

“Ako ang goal ko is to be the better version of my father for myself. And I want to be the better version of myself para sa aking newborn,” he stated.

On his message for his father who is currently based in America, Billy said, “Thank you so much. I love you and I miss you so much. I wish that when my son is born that you’d be able to hold him as well. I’m always here. I love you so much. And for whatever I’ve done in the past that has upset you or to turn you away, I apologize. I love you so much and I hope to see you soon.”