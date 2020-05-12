“Billy Crawford on sharing wife Coleen Garcia’s pregnancy: ‘Ako ang sumusuka, ako yung kumu-crave ng mga pagkain’”

Father-to-be Billy Crawford shares his experience during wife Coleen Garcia’s first three months of pregnancy.

Last year, Billy Crawford said there was no chance he would become a father this year after going to the doctor to get tested on his health. “For the longest time I used to drink alcohol, I was smoking three packs a day. I was skeptical about everything, even my health because I was overweight. The results came and I wasn’t as healthy as I would like to be. Actually the doctor even told me, ‘If you are trying to start a family any time soon, now is not the right time because your body is full of toxins.’ It wasn’t the proper lifestyle of a man. Sabi ko, ‘Wow, there were a few errors in my lifestyle. I kind of have to change.’ It didn’t take overnight for me to change. it took years,” he shared in the May 8 vlog upload on The Crawfords YouTube channel.

The 37-year-old singer-host said he has been completely sober for the past two years after giving up cigarettes then alcohol. “There were a lot of things that happened after the wedding that made me decide to really eliminate what was really putting me down. And when I did, things really started to roll. It’s just so amazing na when you do follow what you really need to do, then everything is fine,” he explained.

Even though Coleen got pregnant in December, Billy said that they only found out she was pregnant in January after they had come back home from a three-day yacht party. “I actually thought she was feeling under the weather. I thought she felt sick. She told me in the sweetest way possible. She said, ‘Love, come here. I have to show you something.’ That’s how she called me. It was at nine in the morning. So I walked over to the bathroom, I saw her holding the camera and then she gave me the test. I was in awe and I really couldn’t stop smiling. Para akong kinikiliti in awe, from head to toe talaga,” he recalled.

In their vlog, Billy asked their followers to help him solve the mystery of why he was feeling pregnancy pangs or “paglilihi” after Coleen went through some difficult days due to an allergic reaction to her vitamins. “For the three or four days that she was going through that, siguro two out of the four days ako ang sumusuka, ako yung kumu-crave ng mga pagkain na gusto niya. It was the weirdest thing. The biggest complication that we have now is me (laughs),” he said jokingly.

Billy shares that Coleen’s pregnancy is more smooth sailing after entering their fifth month of pregnancy this month. “All the things that happened is the start of 2020. It’s great kasi through the process, nalalaman namin yung progress ng baby and how well the baby is doing,” he shared in their vlog