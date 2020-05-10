“‘Bilog ang mundo’: Karla Estrada echoes son Daniel Padilla’s resentment amid ABS-CBN shutdown”

Karla Estrada, just like her son Daniel Padilla, aired her sentiments on her relatives and friends who are laughing at the closure of their home network, ABS-CBN.

The closure of ABS-CBN has been a personal one for many Filipinos who rely on the 65-year-old broadcast network for news and entertainment — much so for the thousands of employees and celebrities who turn to the company for their daily source of livelihood.

Daniel Padilla, for one, aired his sentiments on his relatives and friends who are laughing at the misfortune of the media giant at the hands of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) and politicians with personal agendas.

“Sa mga kaibigan, kamag-anak at kakilala ko dito na ginagawang katatawanan ang nangyayari sa ngayon sa ABS-CBN, ‘wag kayong mag-alala dahil hindi ako nakakalimot,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Daniel’s mom and Magandang Buhay host Karla Estrada reiterated her son’s sentiments, saying: “Oo ako rin anak! Bilog ang mundo at lahat ay lumilipas. Nakikita ni LORD lahat ‘yan,” Karla wrote.

Dubbed the King of Hearts, Daniel Padilla started his showbiz career via ABS-CBN back in 2010.

He has starred numerous successful television shows and blockbuster films alongside his on-screen partner and real-life girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo.

Daniel’s last big-screen project was The Hows Of Us — one of the highest-grossing films in Philippine history.

ABS-CBN halted radio and television broadcast operations last Tuesday, May 5, following a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications (NTC).