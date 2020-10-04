Biñan council secretary, companion shot dead in ambush

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna, Philippines — The secretary of the Biñan City Council in Laguna, Edward “Edu” Alonte Reyes, and his companion were gunned down in an ambush Sunday evening, according to the Laguna Police Provincial Office.

The attack took place at around 7:30 p.m. in Barangay San Antonio in Biñan.

Reyes, a cousin of Biñan Rep. Marlyn Alonte, was a member of the dominant political clan in the city.

Also killed was his companion, Don Deocaris, who was identified in a police report as a doctor.

Reyes and Deocaris were ambushed in a car by an undetermined number of assailants near a convenience store on Jubilation Road near the city government building.

They were rushed to the University of Perpetual Help Hospital in the city where they were declared dead on arrival.

On the same day in 2017, Reyes was wounded a similar ambush shortly after he left the government building.

A bodyguard of Reyes was killed, while the official and another bodyguard were also wounded.

