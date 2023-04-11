BingX Announces a New Premier Listing of Delysium($AGI) BingX-logo.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 April 2023 – BingX, one of the leading crypto exchanges, is excited to announce that it will take a premier listing of Delysium (AGI) with trading starting at 12 PM (UTC) on 11th April.

At its core, Delysium is a cutting-edge AI & GameFi ecosystem, comprised of some of the most advanced talents in AI, gaming, and blockchain. Delysium’s Lucy, the world’s first AI-powered operating system, represents a paradigm shift in the world of AI and cryptocurrencies.

This $AGI listing facilitates the construction of a virtual world where 1 billion individuals and 100 billion AI Virtual Beings live together. These virtual beings are not limited to only digital versions of ourselves but also companions and Non-Player Characters (NPCs) who can travel and exist across diverse scenarios, including games, communities, and media platforms. Through natural language conversations, players will be able to shape and develop their AI Virtual Being’s personality and skills as well as interact with them to learn the ins and outs of cryptocurrency, trade assets with ease, explore lucrative opportunities, and stay ahead of the curve with risk alerts.

“Delysium is excited to construct an AI-powered Virtual Society with $AGI. With BingX’s support, the entire ecosystem, including the AI Web3 Operating System and decentralized game publishing structure, is ready to embrace the next hundred million users”, said Yannick Myson, Brand Lead of Delysium.

“We are very pleased to list $AGI and help build AI-Powered Virtual Society.” said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX. “The shared mission of Delysium and BingX is to create a better, safer, and more accessible world of digital currencies, and has the potential to disrupt the way we interact with crypto forever. Secure crypto transfers not only make Web3 easier and more understandable but also much more accessible. In the future BingX will surely select and introduce more quality projects to benefit our users and change the Web3 landscape.”

The announcement gives BingX’s 5 million global users opportunities to participate in AGI Carnival, boosting its rapidly growing international community. BingX is running a trading competition as part of the events surrounding the listing, with USDT 5,000 up for grabs for participants. Also, BingX will launch various campaigns to promote the listing. See details at BingX Spot Listing Page.

