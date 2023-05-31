BingX, First CEX to Launch LSD Token Lybra Finance LBR USDT Spot Trading Pair BingXLOGO_.png

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 31 May 2023 – BingX, a leading centralised cryptocurrency platform, is thrilled to announce the release of the LBR USDT spot trading pair on its platform. This new addition offers users the opportunity to engage in trading with the Lybra Finance ecosystem.

Lybra Finance is a groundbreaking decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that follow the trend of Liquid Staking Derivatives after the launch of ETH Shanghai update. Lybra empowers users to leverage their ETH USDT or stETH holdings to generate stable eUSD stablecoins. By following a simple three-step process, users can deposit collateral, mint eUSD, and then choose to either receive interest or utilize the stablecoins within other DeFi protocols

One of the key advantages of eUSD is its stability and safety. The value of eUSD remains close to its 1 USD peg, thanks to a combination of overcollateralization, liquidation mechanisms, and arbitrage opportunities. Additionally, holders of eUSD can expect to earn an attractive base annual percentage yield (APY) of approximately 7.2%, making it an appealing option for investors seeking a steady income stream while maintaining exposure to the cryptocurrency market. As the price of ETH rises, the yield generated by eUSD holders may also increase.

At the heart of Lybra Finance’s governance and decision-making process lies the Lybra DAO . The DAO is governed by LBR token holders, who possess the power to influence the project’s direction, propose and vote on various decisions, and collectively manage the protocol. This community-driven approach ensures that Lybra Finance remains true to its decentralized nature and aligns with the interests of its users.

BingX aims to further enhance its offerings and provide users with diversified opportunities within the DeFi landscape. The LBR coin spot trading pair is an exciting addition to BingX’s growing range of trading options, solidifying its position as a comprehensive platform for crypto enthusiasts.

BingX continues to prioritize security, user experience, and market-leading features, ensuring a seamless trading experience for all participants.