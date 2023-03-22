BingX Launches its Arbitrum Carnival with a Prize Pool of $50,000 for New Usersimage-1.jpeg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 March 2023 – BingX, one of the leading crypto exchanges, is thrilled to introduce its Arbitrum Carnival, an exciting event designed for traders of all levels. From March 23rd to March 31st, the carnival will feature three amazing events: Abritrum Listing Carnival, Arbitrum Grid Trading Week, and Arbitrum Futures Trading Week, which offer various rewards and prizes.



With the backing of optimistic Rollups technology, Arbitrum offers an innovative Layer 2 solution to address Ethereum’s scalability, speed, and privacy issues. For Arbitrum Listing Carnival, spot traders will enjoy zero fees for 24 hours and receive a 10% cashback when depositing 200 or more ARB. On top of that, they can share a pool prize worth over $30,000.

Those interested in spot grid and infinite grid trading can participate in the Arbitrum Grid Trading Week. The first 1,000 users to sign up and create the ARB Spot Grid and Spot Infinity Grid strategy during the event period will be rewarded with an equal share of 10,000 USDT bonus. With this fantastic incentive, traders can hone their skills and potentially earn some significant rewards.

During the Arbitrum Futures Trading event period, newly registered users who sign up and participate in it and trade ARB futures with a cumulative trading volume of 10,000 USDT or more will earn corresponding bonuses based on when they first trade ARB.

“We are committed to providing cutting-edge activities and events for users and traders, and BingX’s Arbitrum Carnival is no exception. Arbitrum is a favorite token for many traders, and we are delighted to launch these three events. What is perhaps most important to note is that this event presents an exciting opportunity for users to elevate their trading game. We welcome everyone to participate.” said the PR and Communications Director at BingX, Elvisco Carrington.

He adds: “BingX keeps an eye on the markets and ensures a rigorous evaluation of potential projects. And we will continue to select and provide high-quality assets in the first place. Our users can expect a comprehensive and enriched trading experience on BingX.”

Hashtag: #BingX

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.