BingX Opens its Doors in Lithuania, Expanding its Global FootprintPicture 1.png

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 April 2022 – Leading Crypto Social trading exchange, BingX is extremely delighted to officially open its new office and establish a licensed cryptocurrency business in Lithuania.

BingX is a global digital asset, spot and derivatives trading platform with branches in the United States, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

As a technology and security-driven company, BingX is based on a broader global market and is trusted by investors from all over the world. With its latest office in Europe, BingX is committed to develop and build an open, inclusive, high net worth cryptocurrency investment market to serve investors around the world. Having already attained a series of regulatory approvals, namely in the United States and Canada, BingX continues to expand strategically.

Moreover, gaining recognition of multiple countries not only ensures BingX’s sustainable development, but also a high level of security for all BingX users’ assets through strict global regulatory standards being adhered to. With its diverse markets and a global community of users, there is a high demand for a secure and compliant crypto asset system.

“It is not always easy to obtain a license so we are definitely happy about this initiative. We also want to attract more users from the Lithuanian market and now we are able to do so smoothly. In general, the European market is a lucrative one and we will continue to extend our reach in this geographical location.” – Public Relations and Communications Director at BingX

