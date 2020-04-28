“Binibining Pilipinas candidate Hannah Arnold nagbigay ng madamdaming mensahe”

Noong April 26 sana ang inaabangang coronation night para sa 2020 Binibining Pilipinas Beauty Pageant pero dahil sa COVID-19 crisis at malawakang lockdown bilang pag-iingat dito, maraming showbiz events kabilang ang beauty pageants ang naantala.

Dito nagbigay ng isang madamdaming mensahe sa kanyang social media account si Hannah Arnold, isa sa mga paboritong kandidata ngayong taon ng prestigious pageant.

Narito ang full text ng mensahe ng Binibini hopeful :

“Tonight your 40 proud Filipina Binibinis would have been backstage of Araneta Coliseum for one of the most memorable nights. A magical night for us to showcase months and even years of preparation. Proudly wearing our provinces across our hearts we would be modelling beautiful designs and showing lessons of makeup, pasarela ,and q&a taught by talented Filipinos. The cheers of our family, friends and fans echoing in the Big Dome is something that would have motivated us to keep on going throughout the night. In a different year, April 26 would have seen a new set of queens walk away with crowns and a responsibility for our country, however for 2020 we do not need such a coronation night as we have already seen these displays not only from us 40 ladies, but from our queen sisters and brothers (YOU) our fellow countrymen as well. Whether you are at home or at the frontlines, you are wearing that golden crown of responsibility and compassion with us. You are showcasing your hard work physically, digitally or privately, sharing life lessons to an audience greater than that seen in Araneta and we are all cheering for one another and healing together. We are all beautifully and confidently representing the Philippines for 2020.”