Binibining Pilipinas postponed indefinitely

THE country’s longest-running beauty pageant, Binibining Pilipinas, is postponed indefinitely given the continued threat of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI)—the pageant’s 50-year-old umbrella organization—released a statement expressing its adherence to government’s quarantine regulations to guard as much of the population from infection.

“BPCI recognizes the present and urgent need to protect the health and safety of the candidates, their families and friends, all the passionate pageant supporters, and the general public. Mindful of the potential and serious risks, BPCI has decided to postpone the Binibining Pilipinas pageant indefinitely.”

PHOTO FROM BINIBINING PILIPINAS WEBSITE

The organization noted that plans to reschedule pageant activities would depend on ensuing government guidelines in the coming months.

“Rest assured that BPCI still intends to hold the pageant with its partners and sponsors as soon as the situation permits, when the threat of transmission and infection is at its minimum.”

BPCI concluded the statement by thanking its supporters and offering prayers for the nation’s health and safety at this difficult time.

This year’s Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night was originally scheduled on May 31 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Initial pageant activities were still held in February but were unable to continue when the quarantine was issued in mid-March.

Had this year’s edition pushed through, it would have been the first Binibining Pilipinas pageant without crowning a representative to Miss Universe.

BPCI lost the franchise in 2019 to the group of former Miss Universe Philippines 2011 Shamcey Supsup-Lee and beauty queen-maker Jonas Antonio Gaffud.

Now called the Miss Universe-Philippines Organization (MUP), the group announced earlier this month that it would push through with its first edition with strict social distancing and production guidelines, and a coronation night in October to be streamed online.