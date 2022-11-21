Binzhou promotes integration of culture, tourism

BINZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Binzhou, a city in East China’s Shandong province, is working to promote the integration of culture and tourism by making use of the natural and cultural resources along the Yellow River to serve its high-quality development.

Yellow River, the second-longest river in China, spans 94 kilometers across Binzhou, creating distinctive natural landscapes. Along the Yellow River, the city has six 4A-level scenic spots, and 42 cultural protection sites above the provincial level.

Binzhou has been exploring local Yellow River themed tourism resources to help upgrade cultural tourism projects in recent years.

With the local government’s efforts, Xizhifang ancient village, Puhu Lake Scenic Area, and Dayuzhang Forest Park have developed into sightseeing highlights along the Yellow River.

The 70.7-meter-high Huanghe Tower, also known as the Yellow River Tower, in Puhu Lake Scenic Area, which was completed last year, has become a popular landmark in the city for viewing the natural landscapes along the Yellow River.

In addition to landmarks, Binzhou also developed a series of Yellow River themed tourism routes, featuring ecological culture, homestay experiences and self-driving tours.

These routes not only connect popular scenic sites and also add a variety of interactive experiences, such as homestays, sightseeing, and suburban self-driving tours, but also showcase the diversified elements of the Yellow River.

The Yellow River has also developed a profound historical culture in the city, which adds to its tourism development. Binzhou is home to 10 national intangible cultural heritages, 52 provincial ones and 186 municipal ones. The Huimin clay sculpting, Boxing straw plaiting technique, and Binzhou Lyu Opera have been significantly influenced by Yellow River.

The report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that more efforts need to made to “encourage positive interplay between culture and tourism and advance deeper integration of the two sectors”.

Binzhou encouraged local counties and districts to exert advantages of traditional folk culture and develop tourism by integrating intangible cultural heritage. A series of cultural activities have been held regularly to promote Yellow River culture. The booming cultural tourism industry has also helped increase the incomes of local residents and improved living conditions.