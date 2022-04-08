Biocytogen Signs RenMab™/RenLite™ Licensing Agreement with BeiGene

BEIJING, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. announced that they have reached an agreement with BeiGene (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“BeiGene”) (NASDAQ code: BGNE; Hong Kong Stock Exchange code: 06160; Shanghai Stock Exchange code: 688235) on March 10, for licensing of Biocytogen’s fully human antibody RenMab™/RenLite™ mice platform with proprietary intellectual property rights of Biocytogen to develop fully human monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and other types of antibody drugs.

RenMab™ and RenLite™ was developed by Biocytogen over 5 years using SUPCE, a size-unlimited, precise chromosome engineering technology. In RenMab™ mice, the whole mouse variable regions of the heavy and kappa light chains were replaced by full human heavy chain VDJ segment and light chain VJ loci in situ; In RenLite™ mice, the whole mouse variable regions of the heavy chain were replaced with full human heavy chain VDJ segment in situ, and the whole mouse variable regions of the κ light chain was replaced with a single human κ light chain VJ loci in situ. RenMab™/RenLite™ mice can generate fully human antibody candidates with high affinity, specificity, and diversity for downstream antibody drug screening. Meanwhile, the common light chain antibodies generated by RenLite™ mice can greatly improve the efficiency of downstream assembly of complex drug molecules such as bispecific antibodies.

BeiGene is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. BeiGene currently has three approved medicines discovered and developed in our own labs: BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA in the United States, China, the EU and Great Britain, Canada, Australia and additional international markets; and the non-FC-gamma receptor binding anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab as well as the PARP inhibitor pamiparib in China. BeiGene has established a number of internal technology platforms, including small molecule drug development platform, proteolysis targeting chimera (CDAC) technology platform and bispecific (multispecific) antibody discovery platform, single B-cell antibody screening platform and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) development platform.

For this collaboration, Dr. Yuelei Shen, Founder and CEO of Biocytogen, says “As one of the leading fully human antibody discovery platforms, Biocytogen’s RenMab™/RenLite™ will provide strong support in drug development of challenging targets. Meanwhile, RenLite™ mice can generate bispecific antibodies with simple monoclonal antibody structures, reducing the difficulty of subsequent drug conjugation and opening more possibilities for innovative drug development.”

Dr. Lai Wang, Senior Vice President and Global Head of R&D of BeiGene, says “BeiGene has always been focused on developing differentiated innovative drugs and the application of innovative technologies. It is hoped that licensing of RenMab™/RenLite™ mice platform will help us enrich the innovative drugs development path by exploring innovative targets and contribute to our vision of “Transform the biotechnology industry, creating impactful medicines that will be affordable and accessible to far more cancer patients around the world.”

About Biocytogen

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. is a global biotech company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies. The company is committed to becoming a global headstream of new drugs and bringing benefits to patients around the world. Based on the proprietary fully human antibody RenMab™ and RenLite™ mice, Biocytogen has integrated its monoclonal and bispecific antibody development platforms, in vivo drug efficacy screening platforms and strong clinical development ability to streamline the entire drug development process. Biocytogen is undertaking a large-scale project to develop antibody drugs for more than 1000 potential druggable targets known as Project Integrum. With the implementation of Project Integrum, Biocytogen has entered collaboration with dozens of partners worldwide and will continue such collaboration to produce a variety of first-in-class and/or best-in-class antibody drugs to benefit patients. Currently, the company has established a pipeline of 12 core products, among which 2 products are at phase II multi-regional clinical trial (MRCT) and 2 products are at phase I. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in Haimen Jiangsu, Shanghai and Boston, USA.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio of more than 40 clinical candidates, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our own capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for two billion more people by 2030. BeiGene has a growing global team of over 8,000 colleagues across five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at @BeiGeneGlobal.