BioDuro-Sundia and X-Chem enter partnership to launch DEL services in China for the discovery of new small molecule drugs

SHANGHAI, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BioDuro-Sundia, an industry-leading drug discovery, development and commercial service CRDMO backed by Advent International, and X-Chem, a DEL technology pioneer in small molecule drug discovery, jointly announced the launch of DNA Encoded Compound Library (DEL) technology services in China to help more innovative pharmaceutical companies quickly discover small molecule drugs. X-Chem will leverage its powerful DEL technology platform and large collection of novel, diverse lead- and drug-like small molecule compounds to help customers significantly accelerate the discovery of hits and expand their target range. Combined with BioDuro-Sundia’s one-stop drug discovery platform, customers can access world-class discovery technologies and support, covering hit identification and optimization, evaluation of lead and candidate compounds, and quickly advance to preclinical development.

As a pioneer in DEL technology, X-Chem’s libraries contain over 250 billion small molecules. X-Chem has licensed more than 100 research projects to companies in the US, Europe and Japan, comprising over three hundred independent chemical series and more than one thousand validated hit compounds. BioDuro-Sundia will utilize its powerful protein screening platform to assist customers to complete the protein qualification, ensuring that its purity, concentration and degree of aggregation meet the requirements for compound library screening to ensure the best chances for hit identification.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with BioDuro-Sundia in China to explore more new and challenging, valuable therapeutic targets,” said X-Chem ‘s CBO, Steffen Helmling. “We believe that X-Chem’ s DEL platform technology, in strong association with BioDuro-Sundia ‘s one-stop new drug discovery development platform, can deliver promising drug leads and will bring higher value returns to our biopharma clients.”

BioDuro-Sundia is an integrated CRDMO providing drug discovery, development and manufacturing services. As an expert in drug discovery, the company has leveraged its more than 18 years of discovery chemistry services and has successfully delivered thousands of projects to date.

“We look forward to working with X-Chem to help our customers discover more novel small molecule leads through the application of DNA Encoded Compound Library (DEL),” said Dr. Xiang Li, Drug Discovery President of BioDuro-Sundia. “This collaboration will provide a cutting-edge platform for hit identification in early drug discovery and further expand BioDuro-Sundia’s one-stop new drug discovery and development capabilities. It will also empower innovative Chinese pharmaceutical companies with a more efficient drug discovery mechanism. We believe that through our collaboration with X-Chem scientists, new drug candidates will continue to be discovered and advanced, eventually moving towards the clinic and benefiting patients.”

About BioDuro-Sundia

BioDuro-Sundia, an Advent International portfolio company is a trusted, leading Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) for over 27 years. We provide our biotech and pharmaceutical partners with fully integrated services to support their efforts from target identification through to commercial drug product manufacturing. The company is based in the US and China with more than 2,500 employees and 10 global sites across 7 cities.

Core expertise includes small and large molecule discovery, development and scale up, support for IND submission, and unique technology platforms such as bioavailability enhancement of insoluble compounds. The one-stop-shop operation helps biotech and pharma partners across the globe to significantly accelerate discovery and de-risk development to create higher value outcomes. We adhere to one global highest standard of compliance and business operation code. Science-driven, customer-oriented, flexible, people focused culture enables us to provide top-tier integrated, fast and flexible tailored services to our customers to meet their unique needs and accelerate development timeline.

About X-Chem

X-Chem, Inc. is the leader in small molecule discovery science, providing pharmaceutical and biotech companies a complete, seamless solution for screening, hit validation and lead optimization. As pioneers of DNA-encoded chemical library (DEL) technology, the company leverages its market- leading DEL platform to discover novel small molecule leads against challenging, high-value therapeutic targets. In-house lead optimization services enable clients to progress their compounds directly for even higher quality outputs. Our expertise in medicinal chemistry, custom synthesis and scale-up process chemistry enables us to support all aspects of drug discovery, supporting lead optimization through candidate identification.