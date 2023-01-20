BIOMERICS COMPLETES CONNECTICUT EXPANSION

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Biomerics, the leading vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturer in the interventional device market, announced completion of a 26,000 sq. ft. expansion of its Monroe, CT facility. The Monroe facility is the headquarters of Biomerics’ micro-metals processing business and specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of complex micromachined and laser-processed components for the interventional robotic medical device market.

“This expansion represents another key milestone in our 30-year pursuit of excellence serving our customers and employees,” stated Rich Rosselli, President of Biomerics Micro Metals Processing. “We are excited to continue investing in Connecticut and expanding our advanced laser processing, micromachining, and micro-metal finishing capabilities.

The expansion increases the building to 63,000 square feet and includes an exterior refresh, additional engineering and lab space, manufacturing space, and an employee breakroom. The Biomerics micro-metals business operates out of four locations: Monroe, CT; Brooklyn Park, MN; Santa Clara, CA; and Cartago, Costa Rica. Biomerics will celebrate the completion of the new facility with a ribbon-cutting event on Friday, January 20, 2023.

“We are incredibly proud to have Biomerics in our community,” said Monroe’s First Selectman, Ken Kellogg. “Biomerics is among our top employers, providing excellent local job opportunities in highly skilled biotech engineering and manufacturing of medical devices that are utilized to improve and save lives. We welcome and appreciate their decision to expand right here in Monroe.”

“Biomerics is a world-class manufacturer for the medical device and biotech industries, and I am thrilled that they have chosen Connecticut as the location for their latest expansion,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “Here in Connecticut, we have one of the best skilled and most talented workforces in the nation, which makes our state a perfect fit for innovative, advanced technology companies like this. I look forward to seeing the growth of Biomerics in Connecticut and continuing our partnership with them for many more years in the future.”

“This investment says a lot about the performance of this team and our commitment to this community”, commented Travis Sessions, CEO of Biomerics. “We appreciate the support of the local community, state leaders, and our many supply partners”.

About Biomerics

Founded in 1994, Biomerics is the leading mid-market medical device contract manufacturer serving the interventional device market. Trusted as a vertically integrated partner with extensive engineering expertise and solutions, Biomerics supplies 20 of the top 30 medical device OEMs. Biomerics provides engineering design and development services, technology transfer manufacturing services, and contract manufacturing services – including sterilization and packaging – for medical device components, subassemblies, and finished medical devices through eight locations in the United States, Ireland, and Costa Rica to meet immediate and long-term strategic needs. With our engineering Centers of Excellence, Biomerics is a leader in materials, compounding, cleanroom molding, interventional medical plastics, complex extrusion, micromachining of metals & polymers, laser processing, balloons & balloon catheters, advanced catheters & steerables, image-guided intervention, and finished device assembly. In addition to operating under a certified ISO 13485:2016 quality system, Biomerics is FDA registered and compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 820.