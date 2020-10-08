Biom’up Australian Market Growth Gathers Pace

Company optimally positioned to increase market share in highly valued Australian hemostat market, following positive feedback from physician usage of HEMOBLAST™ Bellows

Building on inclusion on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG) and agreed partnership with LHC in 2019

SAINT-PRIEST, France and NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Biom’up France SAS (the “Company”), and its affiliates (together, “Biom’up“), a leading developer of hemostatic products used in the surgical channel, currently featuring HEMOBLAST™ Bellows, continues its strong and positive growth trajectory in the Australian market following favorable reactions from Australian surgeons regarding the efficacy and versatility of HEMOBLAST™ Bellows since its initial launch in July 2020.

As previously announced, Biom’up signed an exclusive agreement with LifeHealthcare, a leading independent distributor of medical devices and healthcare solutions in Australia and New Zealand, for the distribution of HEMOBLAST™ Bellows. The partnership has positioned Biom’up to make substantial inroads into the growing Australian market through LifeHealthcare’s wide commercial footprint in the market. Through this platform, the Company’s novel hemostatic device has been launched for use with an initial focus on spine and cardiac surgeries.

“The introduction of HEMOBLAST™ Bellows to the Australian market has been a formidable initial success. The results and feedback from the physician usage have confirmed our confidence in our product’s value-add and bodes well for Biom’up’s prospects in the Australian market,” says Patrice Ferrand, Group CEO of Biom’up. “With the total Australian hemostat market valued at $59M AUD, of which $35M addressable is combination hemostats, there is no doubt that there is a solid role for HEMOBLAST™ Bellows to play in this market. Our objective remains to make our best-in-class product accessible across Australia to as many surgeons and patients as possible.”

Inclusion on the ARTG of HEMOBLAST™ Bellows was confirmed in May 2020 by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for open as well as laparoscopic surgery.

About Biom’up

Founded in 2005 and based in the Lyon suburb of Saint-Priest (France), Biom’up develops and commercializes hemostatic products based on patented biopolymers designed to simplify surgeons’ practices for open and minimally invasive surgical procedures across multiple specialties such as cardiac, general, and orthopedic surgery. The Company’s lead product, HEMOBLAST™ Bellows and its laparoscopic applicator are marketed in Europe and the United States.

About HEMOBLAST™

HEMOBLAST™ Bellows is a hemostatic product used to control bleeding in a broad range of open and minimally invasive surgical procedures, including laparoscopy.

Uncontrolled bleeding is a major surgical complication associated with higher mortality, longer hospitalization and higher rates of transfusions and reoperations. Beyond its impact on patient’s health, this major complication causes excess costs in all surgical specialties and is a burden for hospital budgets across the globe. HEMOBLAST™ Bellows is the only surgical hemostatic agent approved by the FDA based on the validated SPOT GRADE™ Surface Bleeding Severity Scale (SBSS), which demonstrates the ability to control a range of bleeding from minimal (oozing), mild (pooling) and moderate (flowing) bleeding. HEMOBLAST™ Bellows is proven to control bleeding with flow rates up to 117 mL per minute. Due to its efficacy, versatility and ease of use, HEMOBLAST™ Bellows is quickly becoming a popular choice amongst U.S. and European surgeons looking for new options to control surgical bleeding challenges.

Media contact:

For the United States:

Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

+1 212-521-4800

daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

For France:

Elvira Pignal

Kekst CNC

+33 6 37 23 68 36

elvira.pignal@kekstcnc.com