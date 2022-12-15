Bioved Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announces the results of its Phase III Randomized Clinical Trial in Moderate Covid-19 with Artovid-20®, a natural plant-based oral product

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Published Nov 25, 2022 in the highly respected peer-reviewed journal Phytotherapy Research, results show statistically significant reduction in duration of illness and severity scores of the symptoms associated with Covid-19. In addition, statistical significance was seen in alleviation of symptoms such as taste and smell from Day 5. Most importantly, there was statistical significance in reduction of Interleukin-6, the key biomarker that is the predictor of immune dysregulation, acute respiratory distress, mortality and Long-COVID. A further subset analysis showed adjunctive effects with standard of care with Remdesivir. The full article can be read at: Chitre, D., Nadkarni, S., Jagtap, N., Tulle, R., Gitte, A., Rahate, P., Chaskar, S., & Dey, D. (2022). Phase III randomized clinical trial of BV-4051, an Ayurvedic polyherbal formulation in moderate SARS-CoV-2 infections and its impact on inflammatory biomarkers. Phytotherapy Research, 1–10. https://doi.org/10.1002/ptr.7683.

“We are very encouraged by the results of our study,” said the CEO, Deepa Chitre, MD. She further said that Artovid-20® is one of the most scientifically validated products from the science of Ayurveda. Bioved has a proprietary and US patented method of extraction of natural plants. Rapid testing and full pre-clinical development is conducted at the Company’s subsidiary in Pune, India. “We have US FDA registered and audited Laboratories in India,” said Dr Chitre. Artovid-20® has undergone extensive toxicity studies to prove that it is safe. With the recent results of this double-blind placebo-controlled multi-center study, there is potential that this product can be used as an immuno-modulator to help other viral infections, and for Long-COVID.

Bioved is headquartered in San Jose, California with subsidiaries in Pune, India and Hanoi, Vietnam. “We have a very robust Discovery Platform for safe and effective, natural plant-based nutraceuticals, dietary supplements and OTC products from the Science of Ayurveda. Our products are marketed in several countries in Asia-Pacific and in the US. Our desire is to make Artovid-20® tablets available to the masses, especially of developing nations who have and are still suffering from the challenges of Covid-19.” As a minority woman-owned business, Dr Chitre takes pride in the science and quality control that Bioved puts into every product.