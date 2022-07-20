BioWorld by Clarivate Explores the Concept of Extending Human Lifespan in New Report

Special report on aging investigates the latest science, key biological drivers and companies driving the development of potential “Fountain of Youth” candidate drugs

LONDON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BioWorld published by Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the release of a new report, Extending the Human Lifespan, which examines the science around extending our time on earth alongside our quality of life. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest science, the key biological drivers that can be targeted pharmacologically and the companies developing these potential “Fountain of Youth” candidate drugs.

According to United Nations data, the global population of people 65 and older rose 468% between 1950 and 2020. This dramatic increase in population reinforces the goals of researchers and companies to develop ways for people to live longer in a healthy way. Biopharmaceutical research can positively impact the prevention of diseases that come with aging, thereby extending life for the masses. Many forward-thinking scientists are focusing on the biology of aging. While no drug will halt the inevitable process of getting older each year, anti-aging drugs could simultaneously reduce the risk of multiple age-related illnesses, such as Alzheimer’s, cataracts, strokes and other diseases of aging. In addition, equitable access to drugs and therapies tackling aging could reduce health care costs in a major way and improve quality of life.

The BioWorld special report explores these scientific advances in a four-part series paired with the latest episode of BioWorld Insider Podcast, Extending the Human Lifespan. Key report findings include:

There are currently 139 trials testing seven existing drugs targeting aging, some of which reliably extend lifespan in one or both sexes by up to 30%, including metformin, sirolimus, resveratrol, alendronic acid, denosumab, donepezil and zoledronic acid. But the number of therapeutics being studied to combat aging is much bigger.

Cortellis Clinical Trials Intelligence™ lists another 106 trials of those therapies in clinical development for everything from osteoporosis to Alzheimer’s disease. There are dozens of other therapies in development as well, with 26 current clinical trials for end-stage renal disease, liver cirrhosis, Alzheimer’s disease, cancers, infectious diseases and osteoarthritis and other aging conditions.

According to BioWorld data, from 2020 through early July 2022 , $1.95 billion was raised through 38 financings for private aging disease companies. Cortellis Clinical Trials Intelligence lists 16 current clinical trials focused on metformin, sirolimus and resveratrol – three therapies that have shown positive results in aging indications. Expanding to recently completed trials, the list climbs to 33.

, was raised through 38 financings for private aging disease companies. Cortellis Clinical Trials Intelligence lists 16 current clinical trials focused on metformin, sirolimus and resveratrol – three therapies that have shown positive results in aging indications. Expanding to recently completed trials, the list climbs to 33. There is a clear risk of anti-aging approaches exacerbating gender differences in health span. The male body has been used as biology’s baseline for much of the last century. The majority of what is known about aging comes from the study of males, with the female sex being understudied.

The overlap between science and commerce can be problematic for several reasons. It may become hard to distinguish consumer marketing from solid evidence-backed science, especially as it relates to research that extends lifespans.

In the biopharma industry, sirtuins have highlighted some of the challenges in translating aging research. Research in the early 2000’s suggested that activation of sirtuins could extend lifespan, but the idea of getting enough resveratrol to boost lifespan through the diet in forms such as red wine was, ironically, short-lived.

Lynn Yoffee, Publisher, BioWorld said: “Researchers in the life sciences are pioneering new work related to our existence. In order to ensure society and patients can benefit from therapies old and new, it is critical that we understand the implications of these discoveries. The new BioWorld report delves into whether research can validate if we can live longer in a healthy way, if therapies can both extend life and reduce the risk of multiple age-related illnesses, whether equitable access to these therapies is possible and more.”

For more exclusive, in-depth analysis of the concept of extending lifespan, read the multipart special report here.

About BioWorld

With writers and editors stationed around the globe, BioWorld published by Clarivate, reports the breaking news – and provides key perspective on hundreds of therapeutics and devices in development, the companies behind those candidates, the business development transactions that evolve the markets, and the regulatory hurdles that both challenge and guard the processes. BioWorld has a long tradition of excellence in journalism. Collectively, the news services have been honored with 63 awards dating back to 1998, including 15 for its daily news services.

Join the conversation and mention BioWorld on Twitter and Clarivate for Life Sciences & Healthcare on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world’s most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Professional Services and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing & Technology. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media Contact:

Catherine Daniel

Director, External Communications, Life Sciences & Healthcare

media.enquiries@clarivate.com