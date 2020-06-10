BioWorld Recognized for Excellence of Information & Intelligence to Biopharmaceutical Industry

News service from Clarivate wins plethora of awards at 41st Annual SIPAwards

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — BioWorld™, a part of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, has been recognized for excellence in publishing by the Specialized Information Publishers Association (SIPA). BioWorld, the daily news service for biopharmaceutical and medical technology industries, is the recipient of seven SIPAwards.

BioWorld delivers actionable information and intelligence on the most innovative therapeutics and medical technologies in development. The global team reports breaking news and provides key perspectives on hundreds of therapeutics and devices in development – the companies behind those candidates, the business development transactions that evolve the markets, and the regulatory hurdles that both challenge and guard the processes.

Lynn Yoffee, News Director, BioWorld said, “Every day, we help our readers cut through the noise of information overload. Now ― more than ever ― it is increasingly vital that we continue to provide our readers with unique, compelling and quality content that enables drug and med-tech developers to make more informed decisions.”

SIPA hosts the annual SIPAwards competition to recognize excellence in editorial, marketing and product success. Now in its 41st year, the awards highlight the information and insights provided to niche audiences around the world. BioWorld is now the recipient of 63 SIPAwards dating back to 1998, including 15 awards for its daily news service. This year it was honored in the following categories:

Best Daily Publication

For high-impact daily information.

First Place: BioWorld

Third Place: BioWorld MedTech

Best New or Relaunched Website

For outstanding website design and maneuverability within a site.

First Place: BioWorld and BioWorld MedTech for its entry, titled “Hello Future, Goodbye PDF,”

Best Series

For best series, based on writing, editing and design; the scope and detail of coverage in the stories; the timeliness or “exclusive” value.

Best Infographic

For infographics that clearly and concisely present information, processes or data consistent with the subject matter, target industry and voice of the media outlet.

Best Use of Data

For work in which data plays an essential role. The work may feature any of several forms and formats, (e.g., infographics, trend analyses, blogs, interactive tools, data-based investigation) to enhance its overall effectiveness.

Best Interpretive or Analytical Reporting, Healthcare/Regulatory/Education

For excellent interpretive or analytical reporting covering the healthcare, regulatory and education sectors, with an analysis or explanation of a difficult topic or idea.

