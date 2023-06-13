Trending Now

BIR: 26 erring officials removed, 2 others suspended from service

BIR: 26 erring officials removed, 2 others suspended from service

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Tuesday said that it had removed 26 erring officials and suspended two others from service since last year.

BIR commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. said these employees were either dismissed or suspended due to various offenses such as grave misconduct; serious dishonesty; frequent unauthorized absences; falsification of official documents; gross neglect of duty; insubordination; and absence without official leave.

“As we transform the BIR into an institution of integrity and excellence, we have removed 26 and suspended two erring employees,” Lumagui said in a statement.

“Keep in mind that you have no business working for the BIR if you fail to meet our standards for Integrity and Professionalism,” he added.

Lumagui said he plans to assess BIR officials’ performance regularly and dismiss or suspend those proven to have committed misconduct.

“We are committed to provide a new BIR to the public. One that has integrity and professionalism,” Lumagui emphasized.

