BIR, BoC collections fall to over P135B in May

Collections by the Bureaus of Internal Revenue (BIR) and of Customs (BoC) declined by double digits in May “as a result of the economic fallout” from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, the Department of Finance (DoF) reported on Friday.

Citing preliminary data, the Finance department announced in a statement that both bureaus only hauled in a combined P135.45 billion last month, 48.62 percent smaller than the P263.64-billion take a year earlier. It is also P218.35 billion short of the P353.8-billion target for May.

The latest figures confirmed Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd announcement on Tuesday that collections of the two revenue-generating agencies last month “are around 50 percent lower than last year’s,” calling them “quite bad.”

BIR collections totaled P105.44 billion in May, 48.68 percent lower than the previous year’s P205.47 billion, while those of Customs reached P30.01 billion, P28.16 billion smaller than the year-earlier P58.17 billion.

The combined collections resulted in year-to-date collections of P874.91 billion, P289.06 billion narrower than those in the same period last year.

This amount is also P187.5 billion or 17.65 percent short of the P1.062-trillion revenue target for the first five months of 2020.

The Finance department said the BIR collected P664.74 billion from January to May, 27.13 percent or P247.53 billion below the actual amount collected in that period in 2019.

The BoC’s collections, meanwhile, hit P210.18 billion in the five months ending May, 16.5 percent lower than the previous year’s P251.71 billion.

The latest data comes after the deadline for the filing of the annual income tax returns (ITRs) — originally set every April 15 — was extended this year to June 15 to give taxpayers enough time to prepare and file their ITRs following lockdowns imposed across the country since mid-March to contain the spread of Covid-19.

It also comes after BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay announced in a memorandum released on Wednesday that it had cut its collection goal for 2020 to P1.74 trillion. This amount was 23 percent lower than the previous target of P2.26 trillion and 25.32 percent lower than the P2.33 trillion collected in full-year 2019.