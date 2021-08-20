BIR clarifies issues on e-certificates

THE procedures governing the issuing of an electronic Certificate Authorizing Registration (eCAR) to taxpayers who qualify for the extended estate tax amnesty have been clarified by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

The tax agency said in a statement that it published Revenue Regulations 17-2021 to advise taxpayers that the eCAR will only be provided after they submit documentation of estate settlement such as an extrajudicial settlement of estate (EJS) or a copy of a court order.

“In the event that these documents include properties not indicated in the estate tax amnesty return filed, the particular properties shall likewise be excluded from the eCAR unless additional estate tax amnesty payment shall be made if the submission is within the amnesty period,” it continued.

Otherwise, the BIR added that any additional estate tax due for properties not listed in the EJS or court order will be subject to the applicable estate tax rate including interest and penalties.

After President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act (RA) 11569 on June 30, the estate tax amnesty was extended for another two years – until June 14, 2023.

“The two-year extension of availment of the Estate Tax Amnesty is deemed appropriate in these trying times. It will give the lawful heirs and beneficiaries, especially those who have been financially struggling during this pandemic, more time to settle their estate tax obligations without penalties,” BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay was quoted as saying.

“However, we would like to encourage financially capable taxpayers, particularly those with inherited properties that cannot be transferred under his/her name because of unpaid taxes, to avail now of the Estate Tax Amnesty for this will not only personally benefit them but more importantly it will result to much-needed more tax collections for the government,” he added.



The RA 11569 amends Section 6 of the RA 11213 or “Tax Amnesty Act,” which provides taxpayers with a one-time option to settle unpaid estate taxes without penalty.

According to the BIR, the estate tax amnesty does not apply to delinquent estate tax liabilities that have become final and executory as well as those covered by the tax amnesty on delinquencies. Property implicated in lawsuits pending in appropriate courts, as defined in Revenue Regulations 6-2019, is also not covered.

A 6-percent estate tax amnesty rate will be levied on each decedent’s total net taxable estate at the moment of death with no penalties at any stage of property transfer. It further stated that the minimum estate amnesty tax for the transfer of each decedent’s estate shall be P5,000.