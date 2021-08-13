BIR collects P1.01 billion in back taxes

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue collected P1.01 billion in unpaid taxes from padlocked commercial entities and it expects to rake P4.69 billion more from various lawsuits it filed against tax evaders, according to the Department of Finance (DoF).

In a statement on Friday, the DoF quoted BIR Deputy Commissioner Arnel Guballa as saying that as part of the bureau’s “Oplan Kandado,” 274 commercial establishments were padlocked in the first quarter of the year for various tax code violations, resulting in the collection of P1.01 billion in back taxes.

In the first half of 2021, Guballa added, the BIR filed 84 cases with the Department of Justice against suspected tax evaders, totaling P3.15 billion in estimated tax arrears.

He further said that the tax agency is also pursuing 17 cases before the Court of Tax Appeals to collect an estimated P1.54 billion in total tax liabilities under its Run After Tax Evaders program as of end-June.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd had urged the BIR to exceed its tax collection targets for this year and beyond.

In his message during the BIR’s 117th anniversary, Dominguez said the pandemic will continue to test the Philippines’ fiscal stamina as the government will be spending even more to strengthen the health care system while funding long-term economic investments and paying the debt that the country has incurred to support the national budget at this critical time.

“In other words, there is no room for our revenue efforts to fail. To win this battle for our economic recovery, everything depends on the bureau’s success in raising much-needed revenues,” Dominguez added.

“Therefore, this is my marching order to the men and women of the Bureau of Internal Revenue: go for the gold. I urge the agency to not just meet but exceed its collection targets this year and beyond,” he added.

In the first half of 2021, the BIR collected P1.032 trillion, exceeding its mid-year goal of P1.018 trillion set by the Development Budget Coordination Committee by P14.12 billion.

For the entire year, the bureau is targeting to raise its tax collection by 6.7 percent to P2.08 trillion from P1.95 trillion in 2020. Its P1.95-trillion collection last year was 16 percent higher than the revised goal of P1.69 trillion.