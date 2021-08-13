BIR collects P1.01B in back taxes

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) collected P1.01 billion in unpaid taxes from padlocked commercial entities, and expects to rake in P4.69 billion more from various lawsuits it filed against tax evaders, according to the Department of Finance (DoF).

In a statement on Friday, the DoF quoted BIR Deputy Commissioner Arnel Guballa as saying that as part of the bureau’s “Oplan Kandado”, 274 commercial establishments were padlocked in the first quarter of the year for various tax code violations, resulting in the collection of P1.01 billion in back taxes.

In the first half of 2021, Guballa added, the BIR filed 84 cases with the Department of Justice (DoJ) against suspected tax evaders, totaling P3.15 billion in estimated arrears.

He further said that the BIR was pursuing 17 cases before the Court of Tax Appeals to collect an estimated P1.54 billion in tax liabilities under its Run After Tax Evaders program as of end-June.