BIR extends tax amnesty deadline

Delinquent taxpayers will have more time to settle their tax liabilities as the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) extended the deadline for the availment of the government’s tax amnesty program until the end of the year.

“The deadline to avail of the tax amnesty on delinquencies is hereby further extended from June 22, 2020 to December 31, 2020,” BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay said in a circular on Monday.

Republic Act 11213 or the Tax Amnesty Act allows delinquent taxpayers to settle their tax liabilities incurred in 2017 and prior years.

Dulay said the extension was in consideration of the coronavirus pandemic.

The health crisis had affected the tax collections of the BIR this year.

The Department of Finance earlier reported that BIR collections amounted to only P71.78 billion in April, which is 69.83-percent lower than the previous year’s P237.93 billion.

In the first four months of the year, the bureau collected P527.41 billion, 25.4-percent or P179.37-billion lower than the collection for the same period in 2019.