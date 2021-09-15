BIR raises P12.9B from tax amnesty programs

The government collected a total of P12.9 billion from its tax amnesty program, according to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

“From January to June 2021, the tax amnesty delinquency collection, which expired June 30 amounted to P7.8 billion. The state tax amnesty collection as of August, amounts to P5.1 billion,” BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay told senators during the Department of Finance’s budget hearing.

He did not disclose the comparable data, but the tax agency earlier said that the execution of Republic Act (RA) 11213 or the Tax Amnesty Act earned P527.41 billion in the first four months of 2020.

The law, which went into effect in April 2019, permits delinquent taxpayers to settle their tax arrears from 2017 and preceding years.

The BIR has said that for the estate tax amnesty program, it is likely to generate P6.28 billion in revenue.

The estate tax amnesty was extended for another two years, until June 14, 2023, with the signing of RA 11569 on June 30 this year.

The RA 11569 amends Section 6 of the RA 11213 or “Tax Amnesty Act,” which allows taxpayers to settle delinquent estate taxes once and for all without penalty.



The estate tax amnesty, according to the bureau, does not apply to delinquent estate tax liabilities that have become final and executory, as well as those covered by the tax amnesty on delinquencies. Property involved in court lawsuits, as described in Revenue Regulations 6-2019, is also not covered.

A 6-percent estate tax amnesty rate will be applied to each decedent’s total net taxable estate at the time of death, with no penalties applied at any point during the property transfer process. The minimum estate amnesty tax for the transfer of each decedent’s estate shall be P5,000.