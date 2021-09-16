BIR to investigate initial 250 influencers – DoF

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) will investigate an initial list of 250 social media “influencers” to see if they have been paying their taxes, according to the Department of Finance (DoF).

In a statement on Thursday, the DoF said the BIR informed Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd that letters of authority for the conduct of investigations had already been issued to certain social media influencers identified as “top earners” in their fields.

“We encourage them to register, and then we have the profiling of over 250 personalities. We will do the investigation so that they would pay the necessary corresponding tax on their earnings,” BIR Deputy Commissioner Arnel Guballa was quoted as saying in his report to Dominguez.

The tax agency previously said in Revenue Memorandum Circular 97-2021 that it will pursue unregistered social media personalities and demand that they pay taxes on money earned from brand and product endorsements.

The bureau has taken action following accusations that certain social media celebrities are not paying their income taxes while receiving money from various social media sites.

It said social media influencers “include all taxpayers, individuals or corporations, receiving income, in cash or in kind, from any social media sites and platforms in exchange for services performed as bloggers, video bloggers or ‘vloggers’ or as an influencer, in general, and from any other activities performed on such social media sites and platforms.”

The Finance department added that the circular also specifies that social media influencers who receive free goods in exchange for promotions must record the fair market value of these products as income.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Income classified as royalties from another country, including payments made under the YouTube Partner Program, is included in the computation of the social media influencer’s gross income and is taxable.

“The social media influencers are, therefore, advised to voluntary and truthfully declare their income and pay their corresponding taxes without waiting for a formal investigation to be conducted by the BIR to avoid being liable for tax evasion and for the civil penalty of fifty percent of the tax or of the deficiency tax,” the BIR said.

To avoid double taxation, the BIR also advised social media influencers who receive income from a foreigner from a country with which the Philippines has a tax treaty to inform the latter that they are Philippine residents and thus eligible to claim treaty benefits under the relevant tax agreement.