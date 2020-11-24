Birds Of Tokyo, Alison Wonderland & More To Play This Weekend’s Episode Of ‘The Sound’

The Sound is set to come back for the fifth episode of its second season this weekend, and Birds of Tokyo and Alison Wonderland are set to headline the performance lineup.

Birds Of Tokyo are set to give the TV premiere of their new single ‘Weekend‘, with Alison Wonderland beaming in from the rooftop of LA’s Capital Building for a performance of her latest cut ‘Bad Things’.

They’re not alone on the forthcoming episode, either. Kate Ceberano will be performing the title track from her new album Sweet Inspiration, Something For Kate will be performing ‘Come Back, Before I Come To My Senses’ from their first album in eight years and Ziggy Ramo will give a sure-to-be stirring performance of ‘Tjitji’ filmed at the Cell Block Theatre in Darlinghurst.

Hayley Mary will be delivering a rendition of her track ‘The Chain’, while Kirsten Salty will be playing her debut single ‘Je Ne Sais Quoi’.

As always, there will be a segment that sees newer Australian acts pay tribute to veterans. This time, Mo’Ju, WAAX, You Am I‘s Tim Rogers and DZ Deathrays‘ Shane Parsons will all be teaming up to honour both INXS and The Loved Ones.

The program will also air an archived performance, this time from the late and great Gurrumul.

The Sound airs at 6pm on Sunday, 29th November on ABC.