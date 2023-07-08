Bishop ‘Ambo’ David reelected CBCP president

Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David will have a fresh two-year term as president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) after he was reelected during the plenary assembly on Saturday.

Also reelected as vice president was Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara of the Diocese of Pasig. The new term of both prelates will officially begin in December this year and end in November 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the CBCP, David, 64, and Vergara, 60, were first elected to their posts in July 2021.

David, referred to as “Bishop Ambo” by his parishioners,” has been a staunch critic of the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

FEATURED STORIES

He once described his diocese of the cities of Caloocan, Malabon and Navotas as a “killing field” as many of the drug war victims that were shot dead by police or motorcycle-riding gunmen happened there.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>