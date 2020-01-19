Bishop Baylon encourages faithful in Albay to help Taal evacuees

LEGAZPI CITY — The Diocese of Legazpi has encouraged its parishioners and communities to help the victims of the Taal Volcano eruption in the provinces of Batangas and Cavite by sending donations.

Bishop Joel Baylon said the outreach program dubbed as “Ayuda kan Albay” (Help of Albay) needs in-kind donations such as face masks, rice, canned goods, hygiene kits, mats and blankets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let this calamity lead us to grow into generous neighbors to those in need,” Baylon said.

The prelate said the second collection for the Sunday (January 19) mass shall be devoted for this purpose.

FEATURED STORIES

Fr. Rex Paul Arjona, director of the social action center of the diocese, said the delivery of cash donations and relief goods will be tentatively scheduled on last week of January.

“Our brand for every local disaster operation is ‘Ayuda Albay’ since Typhoon Reming in 2006, but if we are doing an outreach, ‘Ayuda kan Albay’ is being used,” Arjona said.

Claire Hariri, public relations officer of SM Legazpi, also appealed to public to drop their donations for the said outreach program at the booth installed inside the mall.

Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano. Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860. [email protected] Inquiries may be addressed and emailed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ